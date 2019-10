Country Jam USA has announced their lineup for the July 16 – 18 2020 festival.

Luke Combs, Chris Young and LOCASH will be headlining. Chris Janson, Eli Young Band, Joe Diffie, John Michael Montgomery, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Chris Kroeze, Gabby Barrett and Dawn Marie will also perform.

County Jam USA says other acts are still yet to be announced in the coming weeks.