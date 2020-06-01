Country Jam postponed until July 2021

Country Jam has been postponed to July 15-17, 2021.

Organizers say in the next seven to 10 days, people who purchased tickets for 2020 will receive an email. If you want to keep your tickets, there is nothing you have to do. If you cannot make it to the 2021 County Jam, you will have 30 days to request a refund.

General Manager of Country Jam USA Kathy Wright said, "We hung in there as long as we could. The safety of our guests, artists, staff and community is of the utmost importance".

Festival organizers say they are working on the 2021 lineup and hope to have a partial line up announced soon.