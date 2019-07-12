County Jam traffic restrictions

Crescent Avenue will be closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road starting at 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 17th through Sunday morning, July 21std at approximately 2:00 A.M. Residents who live in the affected area have been contacted by Country Jam staff members and provided with vehicle passes to allow them access to the area. All other traffic will be diverted around the festival area using Town Hall Road and Curvue Road or West Cameron Street. Residents living west of Eau Claire who usually commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road should use Cameron Street instead if they wish to avoid traffic delays.

A new event this year will likely cause heavy traffic on Wednesday evening. Chris Kroeze will be performing on the Country Jam grounds. Traffic congestion is expected between 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. prior to the concert and again between 9:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. at the end of the concert.

Traffic congestion will likely be the worst on the first day of the festival, Thursday July 19th. In past years traffic delays of two hours or more have occurred on Crescent Avenue, South Town Hall Road and Eagle Lane. Changes have been made which will hopefully alleviate some of the congestion but commuters and nearby residents are strongly encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

During the peak traffic hours at the end of each day’s festivities, no traffic will be allowed into the area other than shuttle buses and taxis. This means that there will be no access to the festival grounds or either campground from 9:30 P.M. to approximately 2:00 A.M. each day of the festival. During this time, anyone parking in a private yard west of the Country Jam grounds, and all area residents living west of the Country Jam grounds will have to leave the area westbound on Crescent Avenue then southbound on Eagle Lane to South Town Hall Road. Local residents with vehicle passes will be allowed into the area.

Festival goers who have previously been dropped off by family members or friends are encouraged to use taxis, Uber or Lyft as there will be no way for anyone to enter the festival area after 9:30 P.M. to pick them up. Taxis will be available for those who do not wish to drive or are unable to drive.

When traveling to and from Country Jam, motorists are encouraged to follow the posted signs and the directions of traffic officers rather than GPS directions. Under normal circumstances GPS directions might provide the best route to a destination. However, GPS can’t take into account traffic congestion and temporary road closures. Following posted signs and the directions of traffic officers will provide the most efficient route into and out of the area.

