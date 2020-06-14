Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

COVID-19 couldn't stop a couple from celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Elaine and Bill Klass have been married for 75 years and to celebrate the milestone their family organized a drive by celebration for the couple.

Along with their kids and grandkids, several people drove by honking their horns and shouting from their cars, even the fire department and the mayor made an appearance.

Bill and Elaine say they were very surprised by how many people stopped by.

"We expected a couple people to stop in but nothing like this,” Bill and Elaine say. “We love each other, we try to help each other, and we’ve done everything together."

The couple has gotten to know the Cornell area very well over their 75 years of marriage, Bill worked for 40 years at the paper mill and Elaine at the bank.

They have also lived in the same house in Cornell for the past 61 years.

