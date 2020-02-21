Couple found guilty of neglecting child, sentencing scheduled

A Monroe County couple pleaded and was found guilty of child neglect and their sentencing has been scheduled.

Monroe County court documents show Amy and Tim Headrick were found guilty on charges of neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under six years or disability), neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm) and false imprisonment. All other counts were dismissed.

Their sentencing has been scheduled for May 21.

The original criminal complaint says the kids were kept in rooms that were locked from the outside, with makeshift cages on top of each other.

