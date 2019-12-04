Couple sentenced after September incident at North High School

A couple has been sentenced in Eau Claire County Court after an incident that took place at North High School in September.

Court documents show 30-year-old Benjamin Weinberger has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and must serve 80 hours of community service. 42-year-old Tracy Gawlitta will not spend any time in jail, the court ordered costs only.

Eau Claire Police say they responded to the North High School parking lot on Sept. 6 for reports of a man with a gun approaching five juveniles in the parking lot. When officers identified the suspects and made contact with the couple, Weinberger told officers he had approximately 10 drinks.

