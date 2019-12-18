Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ invalid, more review needed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court says the “individual mandate" of former President Barack Obama’s health care law is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review.

Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling was handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans.

The judges largely sidestepped what happens to some of the most popular parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Those include protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parent’s insurance.

The court’s ruling ensures “Obamacare” will remain a political issue during the 2020 election campaign, giving Democrats a line of attack against President Donald Trump.

