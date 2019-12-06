Court agrees to hold Oshkosh West student indefinitely until hearing

A 16-year-old boy accused of the attempted murder of an Oshkosh police officer can be detained until a court hearing is scheduled.

The Winnebago County district attorney's office says a magistrate is signing a probable cause statement that allows authorities to hold the boy, who's from Oshkosh.

The D.A.'s office says it's not revealing the contents of the probable cause statement because it contains information that isn't public yet.

Action 2 News is not identifying the boy until formal charges are filed and he makes an appearance in court.

Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz said the boy is being housed in the county jail.

According to police, there was a confrontation at Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning in the office of the school resource officer. The boy stabbed Officer Mike Wissink, who then shot the boy once. Both received treatment at a hospital.

No other students were involved, and no one else was hurt.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation of the officer-involved shooting, which is required by state law.