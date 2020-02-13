Court appearance for Colfax man charged in father's death

A Colfax man charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of his father has a preliminary hearing.

51-year-old Gary Styer appeared in Dunn County court Thursday, February 13.

He's accused of striking his father, Edward Styer, with a two-by-four and killing him.

Deputies were dispatched to the Colfax home on State Highway 40 on Jan. 15 for a request of a welfare check to be conducted on Edward Styer.

Gary Styer told law enforcement officers on January 16 he killed his father as a result of years of emotional and physical abuse dating back to when he was a child.

The autopsy report says the victim suffered multiple blunt force injuries. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force head injuries and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Online records show the court finds probable cause in the case, and Gary Styer is due back in court for an arraignment on March 11.