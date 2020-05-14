Court ruling opening Wisconsin brings concern, Trump praise

A court ruling tossing Wisconsin's stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos as some bars opened immediately and were packed with customers while other local leaders moved quickly to keep strict restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that the "safer at home" order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was invalid and threw it out effective immediately. The move drew praise from President Donald Trump on Thursday, who tweeted "The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!" Evers was meeting Thursday with Republican leaders to discuss next steps.

AP-WF-05-14-20 1442GMT