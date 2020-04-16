Colleges go virtual to allow high school students to visit campus during pandemic

High school seniors are facing a lot of unknowns especially as the national May 1 deadline approaches to select a college.

At UW-Eau Claire, campus visits have been canceled for at least the remainder of the semester and possibly into the summer. Prospective students can take a virtual tour online and listen to a recording of the usual admissions presentation.

Because of the pandemic, the admissions office is also offering weekly online panels with current students to learn about campus life. Interested students can also schedule a one on one phone call with an admissions counselor. Weekly webinars on specific topics like study abroad, internships and majors.

According to Isabel Walters, UW-Eau Claire Interim Director of Admissions, the virtual options are not equal to their robust in person campus visits, but the university is doing its best under the circumstances.

“We know we will never be able to fully replicate the on campus experience in the virtual world but the options that we have, have been working really, really well for students,” Walters says. “Even if they can't travel to campus, in admissions, we still want to talk to them.”

Walters says April is typically a busy time to visit colleges for high school seniors making last minute decisions, but also juniors who are beginning their search.

Bloomer High School senior Claire Henneman had decided on UW-Stout to study Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management but the pandemic has put her plans in limbo.

“There's definitely that looming sense that, you know, it's hands on learning and you can't hands on with a computer,” Henneman says.

Henneman says it has been difficult to stay positive after high school ended so abruptly and her plans for freshman year could be affected as well.

“I don't know if I'm a high schooler or a college student at this point, I'm just kind of here and not knowing where I'm about to go,” Henneman says.

She says without the ability to visit schools in person it would be hard to make a new plan at this point if she decided to pursue a different route.

“You want to get that feel of campus to make sure that it's the right fit for you,” Henneman says.

Altoona High School senior Kate Harris had fortunately already visited her chosen school, UW-La Crosse, but now worries about what her freshman year could look like.

“Everything so up in the air right now,” Harris says. “We have no idea if classes are going to be online or how everything's going to work in the fall.”

Harris says she had planned to look at a few places prior to the pandemic.

While May 1 is the national deadline to pick a college, Walters says this year at UW-Eau Claire that deadline is flexible for prospective students who may need some more time to make the decision because of the unprecedented circumstances.

“They're going through a lot. And we want to be a resource for them and their and their family in whatever way we can,” Walters says.

