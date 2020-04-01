Cows killed, family not injured in Boyd barn fire

50-60 dairy cows were killed but a family remains uninjured after a barn fire happened in Boyd, Wednesday morning.

Boyd Fire Chief Ron Patten says crews were called to the fire around 2:10 a.m. to a large barn. 50-60 cows were killed, some animals were able to get out. The family was home at the time.

The family and firefighters were not injured.

Fire officials say they do not know what caused the fire but believe it started in the hay mow area. The barn was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The barn is still a contained fire and will burn out on its own, according to Patten.