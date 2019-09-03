Cox Communications says customer outages are being restored across US

Cox Communications phone customers from the Southwest, Midwest and Northeast began returning to normal late Tuesday afternoon.

“Our phone service for business customers has been restored,” Victor Cooper, senior manager of public affairs, said in a statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience this caused. Some customers may experience intermittent issues over the next few hours as the service is fully restored.”

The website DownDetector.com had a peak of nearly 3,100 reports of problems with the service. Most came in between 11 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

The outage reports mainly originated in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mesa, Ariz., Oklahoma City, San Diego, Omaha, Neb., Tulsa, Okla., and Kansas City.

Phoenix and surrounding areas have seen widespread outages, and the Pima County, Ariz. government’s official Twitter stated its phones were down.

Cox Customer Care, the company’s official service account on Twitter, has responded to hundreds of people who contacted it on the social media platform.

