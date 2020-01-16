"Cracked Up" documentary shows impact of childhood trauma

A local company spent Thursday night trying to show the impact childhood trauma can have across a lifetime.

The movie "Cracked Up" was screened before an audience in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center.

"Cracked Up" traces the life of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Darrell Hammond.

In it, he weaves comedy and tragedy, helping to understand the biological effects of childhood trauma in a new light.

The screening was presented in part by PESI - a provider of behavioral health education.

"We train behavioral health professionals each and every day - about 200,000 a year. That's kind of our charge. Can they come away from a one-day or two-day or three-day event with some nuggets, with a few tips and tricks from experts on how to better handle the clients that they work with. So, this is right up our alley and we're looking forward to being able to do this," PESI Executive Director Mike Conner.