Speed in a construction zone, inattentive driving 'likely' cause deadly Columbus crash

One person is dead and others are injured after a crash on Hwy 151 in Columbia County. Officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash, but say it was likely caused by speeding in a work zone and inattentive driving.

We’ve learned one person has died tonight after a multi-vehicle crash on 151 northbound near exit 113. Stay with @nbc15_madison for the latest. pic.twitter.com/ekqTlZYDRo — Isabel Lawrence (@Isabel_NBC15) May 15, 2019

The three-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of US 151 near Columbus on Tuesday night.

Authorities say the crash happened at 5:03 Tuesday evening, near the Highway 73 exit into the city.

Officials say a semi hit a truck that was headed northbound on US 151. The preliminary investigation shows the semi didn’t slow down as it came up to slowing traffic.

Two men in the semi were injured, but were each wearing a seat belt.

The semi crashed into a pickup with three men inside. The driver and a passenger were taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital with serious injures. The second passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the men were wearing their seat belts.

Several other vehicles were involved in the crash, but with minor injuries.

US 151 will remained close as officials continue their investigation.

The State Patrol suggests taking an alternate route. They suggest Northbound traffic to exit US 151 at CTH V. Then head East on CTH V to WIS 89, go North on WIS 89 to WIS 73, and then head West on WIS 73 back to US 151.

