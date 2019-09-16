Crash in Polk County leaves two dead

Two people are dead after a crash in Polk County on Monday.

A release from the Sheriff's Department says the crash happened before just 2p.m. near the intersection of U.S. highway 63 and 60th Avenue. That's north of the town of clear lake.

Witnesses say a car was traveling eastbound on 60th and approaching 63, but didn't stop for a stop sign.

A semi was headed north on 63, when the car crashed into the semi's trailer.

The driver and a passenger in the car died on scene.

There is no news on the condition of the semi driver.

None of the people involved in the crash were identified.

