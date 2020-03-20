Trempealeau Co. crash sends one person to the hospital

A man was flown to the hospital following a crash in Trempealeau County Friday around 7 a.m.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Juan Anthony Luna Rodriguez of Arcadia was going south on Highway 93, hit some ice, and crossed into the northbound lane before going off the road where he hit an embankment causing the vehicle to roll.

Deputies say Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle.

When deputies arrived on scene, they couldn’t locate anyone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Rodriquez was located at his residence a short time later with possible serious injuries.

He was taken to a hospital in Whitehall, before being airlifted to another hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

