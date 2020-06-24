Advertisement

Crash under investigation after vehicle rolls over into ditch

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A crash remains under investigation after a truck crossed over traffic and rolled over into a ditch along State Highway 16 in the town on Angelo on Wednesday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Jacob Eitland was westbound on State Highway 16 when the truck crossed the lane of traffic and rolled.

Eitland told law enforcement a mechanical issue was the cause of the crash. He received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

