Creating an advanced care plan during COVID-10 pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of people to worry about what will happen if they get sick.

The fear of becoming sick or dying unexpectedly has lead many adults to start thinking about their advanced care plan. This allows you loved ones and doctors to know exactly what kind of care you do, or do not, want if you become hospitalized. Dr. Erin DeMartino is a pulmonologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She said while this conversation may not be a comfortable one, it is important for everyone to have a plan, just in case something were to happen.

“Advanced care planning is the process of thinking about and talking about what your wishes are for your health care if you were to become too sick to speak for yourself,” Dr. DeMartino said. “One thing that is rather unique about this pandemic is that i think it is bubbling up in a lot of people's minds more than it ever has before.”

DeMartino said these types of decisions are important, because they give healthcare provides a better understanding of what kind of care and quality of life a patient wants.