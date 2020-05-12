Creative economy week in Eau Claire

Everyone has been impacted by COVID-19 in the Chippewa Valley, including local artists and makers.This week in Eau Claire, locals are celebrating the creative economy in the community.

While coronavirus concerns have changed a few things around, the week will still focus on supporting local artists and makers. The committee has planned a number of digital engagements, including a compilation of local art and performances, a gallery window walk, sculpture tour, online panel discussions, and more.

For a full list of events click here.

For more information click here.