Creepy crawlies: Grasshoppers invade Las Vegas

Updated: Fri 3:40 PM, Jul 26, 2019

LAS VEGAS (CNN/AP/Gray News) – Someday, old folks may speak of the “Great Grasshopper Invasion” of 2019.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight blamed the massive migration of grasshoppers on wetter than normal weather.

They’ll tell their grandkids and anyone else who will listen of how the little critters took over the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight blamed the massive migration of pallid-winged grasshoppers on wetter than normal weather. The species is common in the western United States.

So far, the Las Vegas area has gotten more rain in six months than it would typically get in a year.

Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in a few weeks on their way to central Nevada.

Still, all those grasshoppers are good business for local exterminators. Phones have been ringing off the hook.

Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.

Copyright 2019 CNN, Associated Press and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus