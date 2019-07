Firefighters were called to a barn fire in the town of Washington just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the barn. Heavy smoke was pouring from the inside as well.

Although the barn was a complete loss, no other property was damaged by the blaze. A horse was believed to be in the barn, but was found safe a short time later. Township Fire was assisted by crews from Fall Creek and Strum.