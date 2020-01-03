Crews clear scene of Augusta house fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Sandy Hill Drive in Augusta on Friday, around 11:30 a.m.

Augusta Fire Chief, Ken Zich says the homeowner came home and found smoke coming out of the front door area. No one else was inside at the time. No people were hurt but a cat died in the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire started in a closet off of the kitchen area. No cause at the point but it appears accidental. No foul play.

Chief Zich says he is not sure if the home can be salvaged, it is not livable at the moment. The home has heavy smoke and heat damage.

Fire crews had the scene cleared around 2 p.m.

