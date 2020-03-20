Car found at the bottom of the Chippewa River

Rescue crews have found a car in the Chippewa River.

Eau Claire firefighters say the report of a car in the water came in shortly after 3 a.m. Friday morning. Crews searched the river for about an hour, before finding it at the bottom of the river near the Water St. Bridge. It's still unclear where the car went into the river, or if anyone is inside the car.

Right now, crews are working with a tow truck to try and remove it from the water.

