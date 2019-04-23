Crews on scene of situation along Chippewa River

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:07 PM, Apr 23, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Crews are assessing a situation along the Chippewa River in Eau Claire. Our crew on the scene sees authorities on a railroad span across the river, between Domer Park and the Big Dells Pond Dam.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

 