Crews perform water rescue

Temperatures are soaring in the Chippewa valley and some people are heading to the water in an attempt to cool off.

However, water levels are still high, posing a danger to those who get on the river. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue and Eau Claire Police responded to a call Friday morning for an overturned kayak in the Eau Claire River.

According to police, the kayaker knew the river well and had experienced, but still found himself surprised by the pace of the water.

ECPD officer Josh Miller says the water levels are high in the area.

"We have gotten a lot of rain, there is going to be more rain that's on the way. The level of the river is going to fluctuate a lot."

Miller says people need to do their homework before getting on the water.

"There are spots that could pop up unexpectedly and can pose a hazard to even the most experienced of boaters,” he said.

The rescue Friday morning was the latest in an already high number performed by Eau Claire emergency crews.

"This [Friday] morning we got a call about a kayaker that had overturned in the river,” Miller said. “People need to be aware that just because the place they put in is kind calm and safe and they get out in a place they know is calm and safe, they want to make sure they're scouting the whole river and the entire area."

With the water level so high, police say it can be hard to navigate around filters in the river like logs and rocks.

"I believe it was right down there by the log hanging out right there,” Miller said.

Miller says if you do end up on the water, there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

"Certainly always wear life vest and have your floatation device, limit your alcohol intake, it can always complicate it and be aware of your own skill level and what you're capable of."

According to Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, there has been more than double the number of saves already in 2019 than all of 2018. Miller says to avoid this area of the Eau Claire River until the water levels go back down.

