Crews prepared for latest winter storm

As of 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post responded to 11 runoff crashes, 8 crashes that led to property damage, and two injury crashes.

The Eau Claire County Highway Department has been preparing for this storm for a couple of days.

With more than 40 employees working throughout the night to make sure the roads are safe to travel on.

Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson says the biggest challenge with a storm like this, that produces high winds, is the department cannot use any chemical products because they could get blown away.

He adds that county roads will not get plowed until 4 a.m. Saturday, and wants people to stay home, be safe, and patient.

"Our plow section routes are 40 miles so it takes about 2 to 3 hours to do a complete round so you might see the plow truck go by your house. It will be three hours on average before that truck can get back there again, sometimes less. But typically with our system that's the level of service that we're allowed with our resources," explains Johnson. "So we get a lot of calls about plows that haven't been there yet, well in an event like this if it's snowing an inch an hour you can have three inches of snow on the road before the plows can get back there again."

Most of the state roads, such as interstates and state highways, are plowed by the highway department 24/7.

