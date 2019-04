Multiple fire crews were called out to a fire south of Eau Claire today.

This happened just after 2 p.m. at a residence on Canterbury Rd. – just north of I-94 in the Town of Washington. According to a release from Township Fire, crews found smoke coming from a closed-in garage when they arrived.

The source was determined to be an engine compartment of a car on fire. No one was injured. The fire was attacked and quickly under control.