The Chippewa Falls Fire Department spent several hours putting out a quickly-spreading house fire on the city's east side.

The call went out early this afternoon to a home on Therbrook Street. That's on the city's east hill, near Forest Hill and Hope Cemeteries.

Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and that no one was injured.

Streets were blocked off around the home for some time while crews worked to extinguish the fire.