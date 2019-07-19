Crews respond to Town of Seymour structure fire

Township Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in the Town of Seymour on Friday night.

The call came in before 11 p.m. for a fire on the 9100 block of Olson Dr., just east of the Seven Mile Creek Landfill.

WEAU’s crew on the scene Friday night reported the fire was at a house and it was fully-involved. Along with Township Fire, an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department crew was also on the scene.

