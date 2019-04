Multiple crews were called to a fast-moving grass fire near the line between Eau Claire and Trempealeau counties.

The call came just after 3PM Saturday afternoon to an area north of the village of Eleva in Eau Claire County, just west of highway 93.

The fire scorched roughly 4-1/2 acres of land at the end of Tollefson Road. Township Fire and the Eleva Fire Department responded.

No one was injured and no structures were threatened.

The cause is under investigation.