UPDATE: Name released in Viroqua Municipal Airport incident

The Sheriff's Office, County of Vernon has identified the deceased as 65-year-old Jack Wuolle of Genoa.

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) --Officials responded to Viroqua Municipal Airport Monday after a phone call indicated an airplane crash that officials later found to be fatal.

The name of aircraft operator is not being released at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s office, emergency crews located a downed aircraft in the field off of Miller Road in the town of Jefferson around 6:30 p.m.

Viroqua Fire Department was able to put out a small fire on an Experimental Rotorcraft Sportcopter Vortex. The rotor become detached upon impact and the body of the aircraft continued another 40 feet before coming to a rest in a corn field.

Officials say witnesses heard the engine stope and the aircraft was descending.

The accident remains under investigation.

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) --The Viroqua Fire Department confirms it responded to what it's describing as an "aviation incident" near the city's municipal airport.

Viroqua's fire chief confirms the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to an incident near the airport.

No word on any injuries, or the number of people who were involved.

The fire chief says the Vernon County Sheriff's Department was still on the scene late Monday night, and the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to arrive.