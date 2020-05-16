Crews respond to structure fire in Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of Maitland Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the fire department, the fire was located and contained to a first floor bedroom in a multifamily residential unit.

No injuries have been reported and crews say residents had evacuated before they arrived.

According to the report the fire leaves an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.