Crews respond to truck fire in the Town of Sparta

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a truck fire on Saturday morning in the Town of Sparta.

According to the fire chief, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 9000 block of Gemwood Ave.

When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed and attached to a trailer which was not damaged. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Chief Arnold says the fire started in the engine compartment and spread to the rest of the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not injured but the vehicle is a total loss.