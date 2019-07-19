Power outages, no injuries following 2 fires at MG&E substations

Madison Fire Department crews responded to two reported fires at Madison Gas and Electric substations in downtown Madison Friday morning.

Courtesy: Brett Marshall

The fires have left more than 11,000 people without power in the downtown area on one of the hottest days of the year. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area Friday, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.

“Certainly if they can’t restore power quickly then we’ll have to take a look at vulnerable people who live in these areas who need air conditioning, do we need to start getting them out? We’ve trained for these types of things. We’d use Madison Metro… At this time, I think the hope is we can get things back to normal in fairly short order before there’s a lot of duress placed on people, particularly the elderly who live in the downtown area," said Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain with Madison Police Department.

The fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center on Main Street sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison's east side about 7:40 a.m.

“We were getting calls of a potential explosion, I can’t tell you if there was an explosion but a potential explosion, fire and smoke,” said DeSpain.

MG&E CEO Jeff Keebler referred to the incident as an explosion in a joint press conference with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

"We had an explosion and a fire in a substation that's jointly owned by American Transition Company and MG&E," Keebler said. "After the initial explosion, and while the fire was going out, equipment was functioning properly, which is why we had lights in the downtown area."

Keebler said they had to turn off the impacted equipment so the fire department could extinguish the fire.

"The fire has been put out, and we are doing damage assessment," Keebler said. "Once we have that damage assessment done, we will have a better estimated time of restoration for customers."

A second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison prompted the evacuation of Ogg and Smith Halls and the UW-Madison Safety Building. Shelter is available at the Kohl Center on campus.

At 9 a.m., Madison Fire officials said the fire on East Main Street was knocked down. They also confirmed that no one was injured at either location.

The Madison Police Department also confirmed no one was hurt in a post on its Twitter page.

Traffic lights at several downtown intersections are off because of the power outage. Police officers have been directing traffic since the fire started.

“I think just for the time being, please, if you don’t have to come downtown, don’t because it’s a mess and you’re not going to be happy because you’re going to be stuck in traffic,” said DeSpain.

Governor Tony Evers is also monitoring the situation. He tweeted: "We are asking non-essential state employees headquartered downtown to go home for the day and asking folks to please avoid the downtown area."

We are asking non-essential state employees headquartered downtown to go home for the day and asking folks to please avoid the downtown area. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 19, 2019

Officials are asking people affected by the power outage to make plans for the day, and possibly for the night. Rhodes-Conway said she encourages people to take care of themselves, especially if they are in buildings without air conditioning.

"All of our libraries, including Central Library, are open and have power air conditioning," she said. "There are cooling centers throughout the community that are open. The Water Utility Wagon is down on State Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have water available for folks."

Festival Foods in Madison, located right across the street from one of the fires, donated cold water to police and fire crews on scene.

Other known business closures related to the power disruption include the Department of Health Services offices on West Wilson, East Washington and Williamson Streets; the Wisconsin Historical Museum on North Carroll Street, and the Willy Street Co-Op East on Williamson Street. The Overture Center for the Arts and many businesses in the State Street cooridor are also closed for the day.

UW Health Union Corners Clinic on East Washington is also closed. Patients who need urgent care services should go instead to the West Towne Clinic.

The Princeton Club is offering free day passes to people who need to cool down in the air conditioning. You need to bring a photo ID to get a free pass.

Rhodes-Conway said the community is also working to protect vulnerable populations.

"Salvation Army has a plan for families and single women who are homeless in their shelter," she said. "The Beacon Day Center has moved folks to the library downtown, and the Kohl Center is a cooling center until 6 p.m."

This is a developing news story. Stay with NBC15 News for Team Coverage and updates as more information comes into the newsroom.