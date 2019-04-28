Crews work to rescue 5 people trapped in Virginia cave

Rescue efforts are underway after six men went into Cyclops Cave and five of them became trapped in southwest Virginia.

The Russell County’s emergency coordinator told WYMT that the men were planning on staying in the cave overnight Saturday until heavy rainfall saturated the cave, making it hard for the men to get back out.

According to WYMT, no injuries have been reported.

Russell County’s Emergency Coordinator Jeff Powers told WYMT that a cave rescue team from Radford is on its way to help since the county does not have the proper certified equipment for the rescue.

A 22-year-old man managed to get out about 2 a.m. Sunday and reported that the others, ranging in age from 34 to 59, were exhausted and suffering from hypothermia.

Billy Chrimes, a search-and-rescue coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said state and local crews were working Sunday to plan and execute rescue efforts.

The cave measures roughly seven miles long, but Chrimes said the men were not very far into it when they became trapped.

