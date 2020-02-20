Crime alert requests help from public finding suspects

Wisconsin Crime Alert Network is requesting help from the public in finding two suspects that were allegedly involved with an aggravated battery incident that happened Tuesday morning.

WCAN says the suspects are 28-year-old Erick Tlatemohue Tepole and 30-year-old Chovis T. Choncoa.

Erick also goes by Abdiel Ferr Ruiz, Kaleb Arango Ferran and Erick Tepole.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to two people that had been severely injured after being hit with baseball bats. The incident happened on Weisenbeck Road in Durand.

According to WCAN, there are two vehicles of interest; a 2006 gray Ford Fusion registered to Abdiel Ferr Ruiz (an alias for Erick Tepole), with the plate number ABD9664. The second car is a red 2009 Dodge Ram registered to Fabian Flores Espinosa, this car is reported to have a cracked windshield and the tail gate is held up by a rope or bungee court.

In a separate release, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department says the victims and the charged men knew each other and that this was an isolated incident.

Arrest warrants for the men were also filed Wednesday.

