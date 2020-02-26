‘Critical incident,’ reports of active shooter at MillerCoors

A large Milwaukee Police presence has headed to the MillerCoors complex on the city’s near west side for what they call a “critical incident” which may be an active shooter situation.

A police source tells Newsradio WTMJ that multiple people may have been injured.

More than a dozen police cars were located on State Street outside of part of the Miller Brewery as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Armed officers were seen running west on State Street.

Numerous paramedics were being seen leaving the area at about 2:45 p.m.

Milwaukee County Sheriff and Marquette University Police vehicles were also on scene.