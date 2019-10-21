Crocheting for a cause in Eau Claire

A new group in Eau Claire is hoping to use their talents to help those in need this coming winter season. Every Monday, experts and beginners crochet blankets and hats to donate to the community.

Whether you have been crocheting for years and have never even tried it, you are welcome to come here on Monday evenings from 6-7 p-m at Arts Etc. Cara Berdal started the group and says she is teaching 3 different patterns; a granny square blanket, a granny hex blanket, and infant hats.

“Aside from donating blankets I'd like to create a place and time for the volunteers to feel engaged, connected, and proactive in the community,” Berdal said.

Anyone 18 years and older is welcome to join in the effort. All you have to do is show up on Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Arts Etc. at 930 Galloway St. Banbury Place Building 13, Suite 27.

