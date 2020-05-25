Cross-fit workout honors the fallen

A local cross-fit gym is honoring our nation's fallen heroes with a special workout.

Today members at Chippewa Falls Cross-fit participated in The Murph Challenge.

The workout includes a one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another one mile run afterwards.

Murph Challenge is named after LT Michael Murphy a Navy Seal that died on active duty in Afghanistan in 2005.

For Alex Tillotson of the Army National Guard, The Murph Challenge holds an extra special meaning.

"This was his favorite workout and this our way of paying tribute to and paying respect to him,” he says. “It is another way to respect my brother who gave of himself."

The gym owners say more than 70 people participated in the challenge today.

They raised more than $1,500 which will go to the Michael Murphy Scholarship Foundation.