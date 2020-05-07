Cross orders UW to prioritize courses, prepare for layoffs

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is ordering campuses to identify programs worthy of preservation and brace for layoffs as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

Cross says he wants campuses to complete evaluations of their programs by January with an eye toward cost, whether they're duplicated at another campus and student demand. System officials will decide which courses stay.

Cross says campuses should be ready to move forward with scaled-down course catalogs by fall 2021. Cross also says he wants to consolidate functions such as information technology and human resource operations by January 2022.

