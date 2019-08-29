Cub Scouts looking for new members

It's almost the start to the school year which also means it's also time to start up a new year of Cub Scouts. Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade can join the scouting family to take part in everything from outdoor adventures to science and even first aid.

The organization will be making a stop by the elementary schools in Eau Claire to talk about Cub Scouts on September 10. Then all new Cub Scouts, adults and siblings are invited to Bobcat Day on September 21 at Cub World-Camp Phillips near Rice Lake. New scouts are invited to attend for free and earn their Bobcat Badge. There will be many activities including BB guns, archery, climbing wall and much more.

If you are interested in learning more about cub scouts click here.

