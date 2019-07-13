Cuomo orders investigation into power outages

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed a state agency to conduct an investigation into a blackout that left a large portion of Manhattan without electricity.

Cuomo said in a statement that although no injuries have been reported "the fact that it happened at all is unacceptable," and the Department of Public Service will investigate the blackout.

Officials with Con Edison are expecting power to be restored to customers on the Upper West Side by midnight, Cuomo said.

The New York City Fire Department said a transformer fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue knocked out power to 45,000 customers.

