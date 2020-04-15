Curds for Kids helps farmers and families

Curds for Kids is a program that benefits both farmers and families in need.

“Farmers are facing low milk prices and a surplus of product so we are helping them by buying cheese curds and delivering it to families that need nutritious foods and nutritious snacks,” says Jackie Goplin, organizer.

Families in need are getting weekly boxes of food to get through the week, and now there's a little something special in there as well.

“The goal of all this is simple, it's connecting the dots between farmers and families. Two groups of people that have needs, the needs are different for each, the farmers need a market for their milk and the families need nutritious snacks,” says Goplin.

The staff is putting cheese products and cheese curds into the bags for families.

“I'm glad that we can do something. I know there's a lot of uncertainty and like I said a lot of stress and so if we're able to help families and help kids with one thing like food, it's the least we can do right now,” says Beth Lisowski, Whitehall Middle School Principal.

“Some of us that have a little extra time on our hands right now, and are feeling lost because we're not doing our normal tasks, this helps fill that void and helps us feel useful and that we can help people,” says Goplin.

Organizers say they hope to continue the program through the summer, serving Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Independence, Osseo-Fairchild, and Whitehall.

To donate to the cause, click here.