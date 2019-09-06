Cyclist taken into custody after high speed chase

A cyclist has been taken into custody by Lake Hallie Police after a high speed chase that happened Monday.

According to Lake Hallie Police, they had gotten several tips that a driver was doing wheelies on Business 53. Police located 31-year-old Justin Link from Eau Claire when he was traveling east on Highway OO when he eventually lost control and crashed.

Link told officers he had reached speeds of 100 mph. Lake Hallie Police say Link spent three days in the hospital and was eventually transported to the Chippewa County Jail.

