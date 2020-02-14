Former DC Everest teacher accused of recording 'upskirting' videos at school

Travis Greil, a now-resigned teacher at D.C. Everest High School, is accused of possessing at least 138 ‘upskirting’ videos of children on an electronic device, taken over at least five years' time, according to probable cause statements in court on Friday.

Travis Greil, 38. Booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail. (WSAW)

Marathon county district attorney Theresa Wetzsteon said that the number of videos is based on a “very preliminary” review by law enforcement of one device, and that the investigation of his home-based electronics is still ongoing.

The investigation started on Feb. 12, Wetzsteon said, when students approached law enforcement saying they thought 38-year-old Greil might be using a device to record under their clothing, commonly referred to as ‘upskirting’. When police confronted Greil, Wetzsteon says he admitted to making the recordings.

The investigation is still ongoing, Wetzsteon noted, adding that it was yet to be determined who the victims were and how many other devices there were to search.

A signature bond of $100,000 with a $20,000 cash bond was set, despite Wetzsteon initially requesting a $500,000 cash bond. A disagreement ensued, with a defense attorney arguing that cash bonds for sexual contact cases had been set lower than $500,000 in the past, and that the case did not involve sexual contact.

“He was willing to do this in a school setting where he was entrusted with the care of these children,” Wetzsteon noted. Judge Michael Moran acknowledged that the number of videos concerned him.

In a press release Friday, Everest Metro police chief Clay Schulz said a forensic preview of an electronic device showed it had multiple videos "where the device was positioned in such a way to capture, and did capture, recordings underneath the clothing of numerous females in the school setting."

While Greil was physically in court, he did not visibly appear as a defense attorney argued that he should be allowed to remain behind the wall from the public’s view, which Judge Moran allowed.

Charges are expected to be brought and bond reviewed on February 28, once the police investigation is completed. The current recommended invasion of privacy charge carries a penalty of up to three and a half years and up to a $10,000 fine.

Everest Metro police chief Clayton Schulz is asking anyone with information on this case to contact EMPD case investigator Detective-Sergeant Dan Goff at (715) 359-4202 or school resource officer Frank Wierzbanowski at (715) 359-6561.