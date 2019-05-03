UPDATE: Person fleeing Abbotsford motel hit officer with vehicle before getting shot

More details about the officer-involved shooting in Abbotsford Thursday night have been released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.

A Colby-Abbotsford police officer responded to the Home Motel in Abbottsford around 9 p.m. Thursday to investigate an individual. The officer made contact with the person of interest outside of the motel when the person attempted to flee in a vehicle. The officer was hit by the vehicle and then fired his weapon, hitting the person driving the vehicle. The officer was not injured.

The subject continued to flee and pursuit followed. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle. The subject stopped the vehicle and ran and was then arrested by police.

Life-saving measures were immediately taken and the subject was transported to an area hospital. The subject is expected to survive. No law enforcement officers were injured the incident.

The Colby-Abbotsford officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is continuing to investigate the incident. When the investigation is complete, all evidence and investigative reports will be turned over to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office

