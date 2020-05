On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 481 new positive cases of COVID-19 putting the state's total at 14,877.

The death toll has surpassed 500 with 507 COVID-19 related deaths in the state, an increase of 11 from Friday.

2,292 people have been hospitalized according to DHS.

179,329 people have tested negative.

Wood County is reporting a death for the first time.

Eau Claire County is reporting 95 cases with no increase from Friday.