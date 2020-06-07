DHS gives Sunday COVID-19 update

Wisconsin health officials say expanded testing for COVID-19 is the key to controlling the virus and stopping the spread.

On Sunday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 20,835.

Two new deaths are reported. Wisconsin's death toll from COVID-19 is now 647.

67% of the cases are considered recovered.

2,848 have been hospitalized.

On Sunday, 123 cases were reported in Eau Claire County, an increase of four from Friday.

