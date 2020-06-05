DHS to Offer Direct Payments to Health Care Service Providers

Beginning today, June 5, DHS will begin accepting applications from specific types of health care service providers for funding from $110 million allotted to the state under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds will be used to make payments to offset the losses and expenditures these providers have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$100 million will be distributed among the following groups of eligible providers:

Home and community-based service providers, including providers for 1-2 bed adult family homes, day services, home health, personal care, pre-vocational and supported employment, respite care, supportive home care, and daily living skills training for children

Assisted living facilities, including community-based residential facilities, 3-4 bed adult family homes, and resident care apartment complexes

Nursing homes, including skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities

Emergency medical services providers

The remaining $10 million will be directed toward rural health clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Tribal Health Clinics, and free and low cost clinics.

“We identified these types of providers as having experienced substantial losses, while at the same time seeing increased expenses, as they purchased equipment, supplies and staffing to keep patients and personnel safe,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “They were also provider groups that hadn’t received other significant federal relief from other programs. Focusing our funds helps us make sure the amounts we distribute are meaningful to recipients.”

Interested providers can find more information and to link to the application on our CARES Act Provider Payments page. The application period will run from June 5 until June 30, with initial checks mailed to successful applicants. Once the initial payments have been sent out, a second round of payments will be determined so that providers with greater needs may receive additional support from remaining funds.